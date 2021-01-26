Cowen Boosts Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target to $440.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its price target upped by Cowen from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

TWLO has been the subject of several other reports. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Twilio from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Twilio from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Twilio from $330.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twilio from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $360.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Twilio from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Twilio currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $345.63.

Get Twilio alerts:

TWLO stock opened at $380.00 on Friday. Twilio has a 52-week low of $68.06 and a 52-week high of $404.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $358.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $291.88. The stock has a market cap of $57.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.80 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 10.94, a current ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. The business had revenue of $447.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twilio will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,716 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total transaction of $488,202.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.75, for a total value of $524,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 183,884 shares of company stock worth $63,443,211. 6.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter worth about $445,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Twilio by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.