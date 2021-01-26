Cowen Raises Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Price Target to $97.00

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its target price lifted by Cowen from $83.00 to $97.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SHAK has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush lowered shares of Shake Shack from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $78.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $69.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.10.

NYSE:SHAK opened at $110.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.01, a PEG ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.78. Shake Shack has a 52 week low of $30.01 and a 52 week high of $117.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.33 and a 200 day moving average of $72.33.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.10. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $130.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shake Shack will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Shake Shack news, COO Zach Koff sold 2,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total value of $284,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,065 shares in the company, valued at $2,053,837.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 145,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.39, for a total transaction of $16,151,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,931,688.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 510,965 shares of company stock valued at $44,940,116 over the last 90 days. 14.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the third quarter worth about $1,197,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Shake Shack by 12.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,023,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the third quarter worth about $2,387,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 36.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 12,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 13.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

