Craig Hallum Increases Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Price Target to $20.00

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) had its price objective upped by analysts at Craig Hallum from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Craig Hallum’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 53.61% from the stock’s current price.

EVRI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Everi in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Everi from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Everi from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of Everi in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Everi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Shares of NYSE EVRI opened at $13.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.58. Everi has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $14.88. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 3.08.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.17. Everi had a negative net margin of 21.25% and a negative return on equity of 474.12%. The company had revenue of $112.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Everi will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Everi news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $101,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,777.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael D. Rumbolz sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total value of $500,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,032 shares in the company, valued at $5,459,120.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,750 shares of company stock worth $2,053,713 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Everi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $438,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everi by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,687 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 4,011 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Everi by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 46,107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Everi during the third quarter valued at $8,784,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Everi by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,541,052 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,714,000 after acquiring an additional 538,404 shares during the last quarter. 90.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino, interactive, and gaming industries in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, Empire 5527, Empire Flex, Empire DCX, Empire MPX, Core HDX, and the Texan HDX; TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

