Cree (CREE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th. Analysts expect Cree to post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter. Cree has set its Q2 2021

After-Hours guidance at -0.27–0.23 EPS and its Q2 guidance at ($0.23)-($0.27) EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $216.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.26 million. Cree had a negative return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts expect Cree to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CREE opened at $111.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.41. The company has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.85 and a beta of 1.43. Cree has a 52 week low of $27.77 and a 52 week high of $126.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

In other news, Director Thomas H. Werner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.02, for a total value of $910,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,891.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John B. Replogle sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $942,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,442,316.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,135,460 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CREE. Charter Equity restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cree in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Cree from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut Cree from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Cree from $71.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.18.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

