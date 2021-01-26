Crimson Tide plc (TIDE.L) (LON:TIDE) Shares Gap Up to $3.50

Crimson Tide plc (TIDE.L) (LON:TIDE)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.50, but opened at $3.70. Crimson Tide plc (TIDE.L) shares last traded at $3.51, with a volume of 861,307 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of £16.06 million and a P/E ratio of 35.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59.

Crimson Tide plc (TIDE.L) Company Profile (LON:TIDE)

Crimson Tide plc provides mobility solutions and related software development services primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It provides mpro5, a mobile business solution that provides hardware, software, Windows Azure cloud infrastructure, and installation and support, as well as job scheduling, alerting, and reporting services.

