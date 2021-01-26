Critical Analysis: EZTD (OTCMKTS:EZTD) & JMP Group (NYSE:JMP)

EZTD (OTCMKTS:EZTD) and JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for EZTD and JMP Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EZTD 0 0 0 0 N/A JMP Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

JMP Group has a consensus target price of $3.50, suggesting a potential downside of 13.37%. Given JMP Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe JMP Group is more favorable than EZTD.

Profitability

This table compares EZTD and JMP Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EZTD N/A N/A N/A JMP Group -23.51% 7.71% 2.04%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares EZTD and JMP Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EZTD N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A JMP Group $100.08 million 0.79 -$6.55 million ($0.04) -101.00

EZTD has higher earnings, but lower revenue than JMP Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.6% of JMP Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.9% of EZTD shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 58.7% of JMP Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

EZTD has a beta of -3.2, suggesting that its stock price is 420% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JMP Group has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

JMP Group beats EZTD on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EZTD

EZTD Inc. engages in the online trading of binary options. The company operates an online trading platform for retail customers to trade a range of binary options in approximately 30 countries. The company was formerly known as EZTrader, Inc. and changed its name to EZTD Inc. in January 2015. EZTD Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Tel-Aviv, Israel.

About JMP Group

JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management products and services in the United States. The company operates through Broker-Dealer, Asset Management Fee Income, and Investment Income segments. It offers various services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions, as well as institutional brokerage services and equity research services. The company is also involved in the management of a range of pooled investment vehicles, including the hedge funds, hedge funds of funds, and collateralized loan obligations. In addition, it engages in investing in public and private securities, and investment funds, as well as other investing activities. The company also provides investment advisory services to business development companies. It serves corporates, institutional clients and investors, and high net-worth individuals. JMP Group LLC was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

