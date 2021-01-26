Critical Contrast: Tauriga Sciences (OTCMKTS:TAUG) versus Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUC)

Tauriga Sciences (OTCMKTS:TAUG) and Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Tauriga Sciences and Charlie’s, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tauriga Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Charlie’s 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Charlie’s shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of Tauriga Sciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 74.8% of Charlie’s shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Tauriga Sciences and Charlie’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tauriga Sciences -1,280.84% N/A -406.20% Charlie’s -90.00% N/A -207.32%

Volatility and Risk

Tauriga Sciences has a beta of 2.61, meaning that its share price is 161% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Charlie’s has a beta of 5.95, meaning that its share price is 495% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tauriga Sciences and Charlie’s’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tauriga Sciences $230,000.00 166.62 -$3.03 million N/A N/A Charlie’s $22.74 million 8.27 -$2.15 million N/A N/A

Charlie’s has higher revenue and earnings than Tauriga Sciences.

Summary

Charlie’s beats Tauriga Sciences on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tauriga Sciences Company Profile

Tauriga Sciences, Inc. produces and sells cannabidiol infused chewing gum under the Tauri-Gum brand name. It also develops anti-nausea product. The company sells its products through e-commerce, distributors, and wholesale channels. It has a collaboration agreement with Aegea Biotechnologies, Inc. to develop a rapid, multiplexed COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) test. Tauriga Sciences, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Charlie’s Company Profile

Charlie's Holdings, Inc. formulates, markets, and distributes e-cigarette liquids and vaping systems in the United States. The company also offers energy drink under the Bazi brand name. It sells its products through distributors, specialty retailers, and third-party online resellers to approximately 90 countries, primarily, including the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Australia, Sweden, and Canada. The company was formerly known as True Drinks Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Charlie's Holdings, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.

