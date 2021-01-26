CROAT (CROAT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3.00

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded up 12.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Over the last seven days, CROAT has traded up 76.9% against the US dollar. CROAT has a total market cap of $219,623.83 and $3.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CROAT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000012 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 46.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 36.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 59% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT Coin Profile

CROAT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 84,954,645 coins. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. CROAT’s official website is croat.cat.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

CROAT Coin Trading

CROAT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CROAT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CROAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

