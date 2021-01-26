Crumly & Associates Inc. Purchases 1,515 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,856 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,944,000 after purchasing an additional 6,382 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management boosted its stake in AT&T by 7.1% during the third quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 165,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after buying an additional 11,061 shares during the last quarter. First Financialcorp IN boosted its stake in AT&T by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 21,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 80,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after buying an additional 10,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 91,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 7,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $29.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $38.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.03. The firm has a market cap of $207.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.15%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial raised AT&T to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, November 16th. KeyCorp lowered AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Raymond James raised AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.36.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

