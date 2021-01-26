Csenge Advisory Group Decreases Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Csenge Advisory Group cut its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,547 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $1.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $327.92. 56,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,624,927. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $367.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $338.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $331.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.05). Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $372.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their target price on Mastercard from $384.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America upgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Mastercard from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.31.

In other Mastercard news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at $13,484,516.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.17, for a total value of $19,113,855.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,068,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,447,455,732.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 488,854 shares of company stock valued at $154,997,378. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Read More: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.