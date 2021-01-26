CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) PT Lowered to $100.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

CSX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on CSX from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on CSX from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Evercore ISI raised CSX from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on CSX from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $88.63.

Get CSX alerts:

NASDAQ CSX opened at $87.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.04. CSX has a 52-week low of $46.81 and a 52-week high of $97.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $67.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CSX will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

CSX announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 21st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other CSX news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total transaction of $349,054.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,130,989.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its position in CSX by 347.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 385 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in CSX during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Article: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.