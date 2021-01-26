Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) Shares Sold by Value Holdings Management CO. LLC

Value Holdings Management CO. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) by 28.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,098 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 35,697 shares during the period. Cubic makes up about 2.0% of Value Holdings Management CO. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC owned about 0.28% of Cubic worth $5,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Cubic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Cubic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Cubic by 182.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cubic in the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cubic by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CUB. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Cubic from $57.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cubic from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut shares of Cubic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Cubic from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.18.

Shares of Cubic stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $66.80. 152,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,458. Cubic Co. has a 1 year low of $30.86 and a 1 year high of $68.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -513.85 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.78. Cubic had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $475.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.33 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Cubic Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Cubic Company Profile

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense (CGD) Systems.

