Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Given New $251.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $241.00 to $251.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CMI. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cummins from $257.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Cummins from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Cummins in a report on Monday, October 19th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Cummins in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cummins from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cummins currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $215.30.

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $246.54 on Friday. Cummins has a 52 week low of $101.03 and a 52 week high of $254.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $229.75 and its 200-day moving average is $216.42. The company has a market capitalization of $36.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.16. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cummins will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Cummins by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Cummins by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 5,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,543,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 81.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

