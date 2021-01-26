Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Given New $251.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $241.00 to $251.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CMI. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cummins from $257.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Cummins from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Cummins in a report on Monday, October 19th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Cummins in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cummins from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cummins currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $215.30.
Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $246.54 on Friday. Cummins has a 52 week low of $101.03 and a 52 week high of $254.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $229.75 and its 200-day moving average is $216.42. The company has a market capitalization of $36.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Cummins by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Cummins by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 5,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,543,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 81.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Cummins
Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.
Further Reading: Why is the price target of stocks important?
Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.