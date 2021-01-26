Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.08.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CURLF shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Curaleaf from $18.50 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Curaleaf from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Curaleaf from $20.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Curaleaf from $14.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Curaleaf in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Curaleaf stock opened at $14.89 on Tuesday. Curaleaf has a fifty-two week low of $2.54 and a fifty-two week high of $16.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.79.

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01.

About Curaleaf

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated medical and wellness cannabis operator in the United States. It operates in two segments, Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations. The Cannabis Operations segment engages in the production and sale of cannabis through retail and wholesale channels.

