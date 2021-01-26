CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) will announce earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for CuriosityStream’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the highest is ($0.26). The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that CuriosityStream will report full-year earnings of ($1.46) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to ($1.00). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.46). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CuriosityStream.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $8.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CURI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CuriosityStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Benchmark assumed coverage on CuriosityStream in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley cut CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

CuriosityStream stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,612. CuriosityStream has a fifty-two week low of $7.44 and a fifty-two week high of $20.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.26.

In related news, Director John S. Hendricks bought 11,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,156.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 743,473 shares in the company, valued at $6,691,257. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John S. Hendricks purchased 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.97 per share, with a total value of $233,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 676,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,063,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 110,184 shares of company stock worth $1,032,381 over the last quarter.

CuriosityStream Company Profile

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

