CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $18.75

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.75 and traded as high as $21.73. CVB Financial shares last traded at $21.31, with a volume of 435,365 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CVBF shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of CVB Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in CVB Financial during the third quarter worth about $1,339,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in CVB Financial during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CVB Financial by 3.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 621,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,640,000 after purchasing an additional 21,117 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in CVB Financial by 7.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 115,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 7,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in CVB Financial by 9.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 371,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,954,000 after buying an additional 31,609 shares during the period. 68.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVB Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:CVBF)

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial services. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

Recommended Story: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.