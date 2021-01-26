CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Cordasco Financial Network

Cordasco Financial Network lessened its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,511 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 704 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 173.7% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 457 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 47.0% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 108.9% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter valued at $47,000. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $73.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.98. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $52.04 and a 52 week high of $77.23. The stock has a market cap of $95.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $67.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

In related news, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 25,177 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,938,629.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,525,905. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 7,138 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $499,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,044 shares of company stock worth $9,218,750 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.93.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Recommended Story: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.