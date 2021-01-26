CyberAgent (CYAGF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYAGF) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th.

Shares of CyberAgent stock opened at $73.74 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. CyberAgent has a 12 month low of $30.78 and a 12 month high of $73.74.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CyberAgent in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, Internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates AbemaTV, an Internet TV station; Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting. It also offers Internet advertising agency and ad tech services; and smartphone games.

