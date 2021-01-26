DA Davidson Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Commerce Bancshares in a report issued on Thursday, January 21st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.35 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.14.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.17. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 23.67%. The business had revenue of $344.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CBSH. Bank of America upgraded Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James upgraded Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Commerce Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Commerce Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.60.

NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $68.61 on Monday. Commerce Bancshares has a 1-year low of $43.34 and a 1-year high of $73.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.96.

In other news, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total transaction of $1,980,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 860,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,243,965.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sara E. Foster sold 5,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total value of $345,564.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,890,916.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,000,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 377.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 7,880 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,366,000. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

