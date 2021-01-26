Dai-ichi Life (OTCMKTS:DCNSF) Upgraded to Conviction-Buy by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dai-ichi Life (OTCMKTS:DCNSF) from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of DCNSF opened at $16.85 on Monday. Dai-ichi Life has a 52-week low of $9.96 and a 52-week high of $17.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.10.

About Dai-ichi Life

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in Japan, the United States, and internationally. It operates through The Domestic Life Insurance Business, The Overseas Insurance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers individual life insurance and annuities, non-participating single premium whole life insurance, financial insurance and annuities, and group annuities.

