Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) Shares Purchased by Guinness Asset Management LTD

Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) by 626.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 188,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 162,900 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Daqo New Energy were worth $10,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Daqo New Energy by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Daqo New Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Daqo New Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Daqo New Energy by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Daqo New Energy by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Daqo New Energy alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on DQ shares. Roth Capital downgraded Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Daqo New Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.20.

NYSE:DQ opened at $96.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 92.62 and a beta of 0.90. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $8.32 and a 52 week high of $109.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.80.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $125.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.60 million. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 13.98%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. It offers ready-to-use polysilicon, and packaged to meet crucible stacking, pulling, and solidification products. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.