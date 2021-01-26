Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.83

Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.83 and traded as high as $5.54. Data I/O shares last traded at $5.32, with a volume of 65,460 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $44.77 million, a PE ratio of -15.20 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.83.

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.95 million for the quarter. Data I/O had a negative return on equity of 13.52% and a negative net margin of 13.24%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Data I/O in the fourth quarter valued at about $968,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Data I/O by 3.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 203,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 6,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC raised its stake in Data I/O by 18.6% in the third quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 364,850 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 57,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

About Data I/O

Data I/O Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells programming and security deployment systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs.

