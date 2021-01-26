DATA Trading 14.5% Lower This Week (DTA)

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One DATA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DATA has a total market capitalization of $3.94 million and approximately $144,312.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DATA has traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DATA alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00071141 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $275.90 or 0.00857244 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00006999 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00051330 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,402.03 or 0.04356287 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00015635 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00017538 BTC.

About DATA

DATA (DTA) is a token. It launched on January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,499,993,344 tokens. DATA’s official message board is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data . DATA’s official website is data.eco . DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here

DATA Token Trading

DATA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DATA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DATA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.