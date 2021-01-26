Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $12.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Davide Campari Milano SpA is engaged in the beverage industry, which has spirits, wines and soft drinks segments. It products includes Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey and Grand Marnier. Davide Campari Milano SpA headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Davide Campari-Milano from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.00.

OTCMKTS:DVDCF opened at $10.75 on Monday. Davide Campari-Milano has a 1-year low of $5.60 and a 1-year high of $11.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 41.35 and a beta of 0.86.

Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades in alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, sparkling and still wines, and ready to drink products under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, and other brands.

