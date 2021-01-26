Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.91 Per Share

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) announced a dividend on Monday, January 25th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.91 per share by the oil and gas producer on Tuesday, February 9th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 1st. This is an increase from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous dividend of $0.73.

Delek Logistics Partners has raised its dividend payment by 28.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years.

Shares of DKL opened at $39.50 on Tuesday. Delek Logistics Partners has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $39.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.01. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 2.97.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 23.23% and a negative return on equity of 135.52%. The firm had revenue of $142.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.42 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Delek Logistics Partners will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Francis C. D’andrea sold 914 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total transaction of $28,242.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,404.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Delek Logistics Partners stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) by 192.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 240,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 158,557 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.80% of Delek Logistics Partners worth $2,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 15.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DKL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Delek Logistics Partners from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 18th.

About Delek Logistics Partners

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Pipelines and Transportation, and Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling. The Pipelines and Transportation segment includes pipelines, trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering, crude oil intermediate and finished products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler, El Dorado, and Big Spring refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

