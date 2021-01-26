Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Price Target to $26.00

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.81.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $22.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.08 and a beta of 1.97. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52 week low of $4.54 and a 52 week high of $23.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.90.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $771.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.87 million. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 39.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total transaction of $2,761,500.00. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total transaction of $4,202,500.00. Company insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,333,674 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,635,000 after acquiring an additional 560,545 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,196,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,373,077 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,967,000 after acquiring an additional 392,895 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,227,918 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,750,000 after acquiring an additional 208,258 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,143,426 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,189,000 after acquiring an additional 417,712 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

See Also: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.