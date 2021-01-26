Dexterra Group Inc. (DXT.TO) (TSE:DXT) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.15

Dexterra Group Inc. (DXT.TO) (TSE:DXT) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.15 and traded as high as $6.43. Dexterra Group Inc. (DXT.TO) shares last traded at $6.38, with a volume of 59,329 shares traded.

DXT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Dexterra Group Inc. (DXT.TO) from C$6.00 to C$6.60 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Dexterra Group Inc. (DXT.TO) from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group Inc. (DXT.TO) from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group Inc. (DXT.TO) from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group Inc. (DXT.TO) from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.40.

Get Dexterra Group Inc. (DXT.TO) alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of C$413.86 million and a P/E ratio of 3.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$6.41 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.23.

Horizon North Logistics Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates in three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for commercial, residential, and industrial clients.

Read More: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Dexterra Group Inc. (DXT.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dexterra Group Inc. (DXT.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.