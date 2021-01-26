Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. lowered its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Diageo accounts for approximately 2.4% of Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $8,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 458,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,762,000 after purchasing an additional 23,377 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in Diageo by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the third quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Diageo by 0.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

Diageo stock traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.00. The company had a trading volume of 13,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,929. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.77. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $100.52 and a 1 year high of $167.61. The company has a market capitalization of $93.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DEO shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Diageo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

