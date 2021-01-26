DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) (ETR:DIC) Given a €18.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) (ETR:DIC) has been assigned a €18.00 ($21.18) target price by analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 31.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €16.50 ($19.41) price target on shares of DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Warburg Research set a €19.50 ($22.94) price target on shares of DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on shares of DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, DZ Bank set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €16.60 ($19.53).

Get DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) alerts:

Shares of ETR DIC opened at €13.68 ($16.09) on Tuesday. DIC Asset AG has a twelve month low of €6.69 ($7.87) and a twelve month high of €17.40 ($20.47). The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €13.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of €11.66.

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

Read More: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.