Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $14.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, "Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions. It provides automatic teller machines, financial and point of sale services. The Company offers electronic card systems, monitoring software, fraud control, retail cash cycle management and electronic shelf labeling services. Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated, formerly known as Diebold Inc. is based in Ohio, United States."

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

Shares of DBD opened at $12.63 on Monday. Diebold Nixdorf has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $13.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.18 and its 200-day moving average is $8.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $981.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 3.44.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 8.62% and a negative return on equity of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $995.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.19 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Diebold Nixdorf will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 2.1% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 72,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 121,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 139,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 87,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 7,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 27.4% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 36,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 7,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. The company operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

