Dimecoin (DIME) Hits Market Capitalization of $5.21 Million

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 220.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 26th. Dimecoin has a total market cap of $5.21 million and $1,367.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dimecoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Dimecoin has traded 195.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dimecoin alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00022142 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001209 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002068 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000113 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 47% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00021474 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dimecoin Profile

Dimecoin (CRYPTO:DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

Dimecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dimecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dimecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dimecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.