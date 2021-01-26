Doctors Coin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $54,483.00 (DRS)

Doctors Coin (CURRENCY:DRS) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. Doctors Coin has a total market capitalization of $122.54 million and $54,483.00 worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Doctors Coin has traded 20% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Doctors Coin token can currently be bought for about $0.53 or 0.00001686 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Doctors Coin alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00038337 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00005148 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000017 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000093 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000025 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 45.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Doctors Coin Profile

Doctors Coin (CRYPTO:DRS) is a PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 229,741,603 tokens. The official message board for Doctors Coin is t.me/beautypaycoin . Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees . The official website for Doctors Coin is drscoin.net

Buying and Selling Doctors Coin

Doctors Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doctors Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Doctors Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Doctors Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Doctors Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Doctors Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.