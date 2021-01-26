Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $121.18.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Dover from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd.

Shares of Dover stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $124.85. 12,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,391. Dover has a 12 month low of $62.95 and a 12 month high of $130.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30.

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 33,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.56, for a total transaction of $4,160,018.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,359,393.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 23,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $2,915,010.00. Insiders sold a total of 61,006 shares of company stock worth $7,563,879 in the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Dover by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dover by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 189,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,533,000 after acquiring an additional 81,392 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Dover by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 218,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,626,000 after purchasing an additional 107,435 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dover by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 10,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dover by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle services, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

