Dover Motorsports (DVD) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dover Motorsports had a net margin of 20.73% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $38.04 million for the quarter.

NYSE DVD opened at $2.41 on Tuesday. Dover Motorsports has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $2.62. The stock has a market cap of $87.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.16 and a 200-day moving average of $1.69.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Dover Motorsports from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Dover Motorsports Company Profile

Dover Motorsports, Inc markets and promotes motorsports entertainment in the United States. It owns and operates Dover International Speedway in Dover, Delaware; and Nashville Superspeedway near Nashville, Tennessee. The company was formerly known as Dover Downs Entertainment, Inc Dover Motorsports, Inc was founded in 1969 and is based in Dover, Delaware.

