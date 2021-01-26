Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Drive Shack Inc.is the owner and operator of golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses. The services offered by the company comprise Drive Shack which is engaged in developing innovative golf entertainment venues, American Golf and Real Asset related assets. Drive Shack Inc., formerly known as Newcastle Investment Corp., is based in New York. “

Separately, B. Riley increased their price target on Drive Shack from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.06.

DS opened at $2.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.50. Drive Shack has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $4.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.55 and its 200 day moving average is $1.75.

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $66.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.47 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Drive Shack will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DS. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Drive Shack by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 12,401 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Drive Shack by 139.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 138,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 80,486 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Drive Shack by 677.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 33,750 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Drive Shack by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 20,310 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Drive Shack by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,594,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 160,006 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.03% of the company’s stock.

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venue business. It operates through Entertainment Golf Venues and Traditional Golf Properties segments. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates entertainment golf venues in Raleigh, North Carolina; Richmond, Virginia; and West Palm Beach, Florida.

