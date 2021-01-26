East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES) Shares Down 1.1%

East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES) traded down 1.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.35 and last traded at $10.42. 84,938 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 201,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.54.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.13.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of East Resources Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $13,513,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of East Resources Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $13,131,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of East Resources Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $9,325,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of East Resources Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $5,892,000. Finally, Omni Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of East Resources Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $4,797,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.76% of the company’s stock.

East Resources Acquisition Company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

