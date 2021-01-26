Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Adviser Investments LLC

Adviser Investments LLC lowered its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $6,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Eaton by 4.7% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $288,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the third quarter worth $503,000. Spreng Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 1.3% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 117,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the period. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ETN shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Eaton from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Eaton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Eaton from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Eaton from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Eaton from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

NYSE ETN traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $121.86. 37,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,111,839. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.71 and its 200-day moving average is $108.30. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $56.42 and a 12-month high of $130.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eaton news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total transaction of $368,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,843 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,946.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total value of $179,370.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,041,636.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,663 shares of company stock worth $20,567,444 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

