Edgeless (EDG) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $20,978.00

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. One Edgeless token can currently be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Edgeless has a total market capitalization of $342,185.60 and $20,978.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Edgeless has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00071286 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $277.38 or 0.00863218 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00007001 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00051292 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,410.37 or 0.04389118 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00015657 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00017564 BTC.

Edgeless Token Profile

Edgeless (CRYPTO:EDG) is a token. Its launch date was February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,146,967 tokens. The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Edgeless is edgeless.io . Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Edgeless’ official message board is blog.edgelessgroup.io

Edgeless Token Trading

Edgeless can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edgeless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

