Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 796,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 35,122 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $72,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EW. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,366,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $854,623,000 after buying an additional 6,095,867 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 8.4% in the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 99,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,939,000 after buying an additional 7,721 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,217 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 141,687 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 6,669 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total value of $5,832,919.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,358,329.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 20,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total value of $1,490,800.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,449,677.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 320,488 shares of company stock valued at $27,174,345 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EW. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.82.

EW opened at $85.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $51.51 and a 12 month high of $92.08.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

