Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Stock Holdings Increased by Vantage Investment Partners LLC

Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,238,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122,413 shares during the period. Elanco Animal Health comprises 9.3% of Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $160,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELAN. Natixis boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 770.9% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 3,353,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,672,000 after buying an additional 2,968,719 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 144.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,073,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,456 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 42.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,789,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,980,000 after acquiring an additional 529,513 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 33.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,147,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,619,000 after acquiring an additional 287,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 29.0% during the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,190,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,254,000 after acquiring an additional 267,580 shares during the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Aktiengesellschaft Bayer sold 54,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $1,626,280,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ELAN opened at $29.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of -52.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1-year low of $15.17 and a 1-year high of $34.09.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 8.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $889.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ELAN. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.28.

Elanco Animal Health Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. It offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production.

See Also: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.