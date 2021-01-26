Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.86-0.96 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.89.

Shares of ELAN opened at $29.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.50 and a 200-day moving average of $28.59. The company has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of -52.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86. Elanco Animal Health has a one year low of $15.17 and a one year high of $34.09.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $889.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.48 million. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 8.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ELAN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays downgraded Elanco Animal Health from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.28.

In related news, major shareholder Aktiengesellschaft Bayer sold 54,500,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $1,626,280,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. It offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production.

