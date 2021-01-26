EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) will report $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for EMCORE’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. EMCORE reported earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 250%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EMCORE will report full-year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover EMCORE.

Get EMCORE alerts:

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $33.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.50 million. EMCORE had a negative net margin of 6.33% and a negative return on equity of 9.18%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of EMCORE from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of EMCORE from $6.10 to $6.20 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EMCORE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 30th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 14,440 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 160,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 43,500 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EMCORE during the 3rd quarter valued at $259,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EMCORE during the 4th quarter valued at $715,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,784,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,050,000 after buying an additional 165,829 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EMKR traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.15. The company had a trading volume of 336,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,123. The company has a market capitalization of $152.24 million, a PE ratio of -20.60 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.84. EMCORE has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $5.94.

About EMCORE

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers cable television (CATV) products, including forward and return-path analog lasers, receivers, photodetectors, and subassembly components; and analog and digital fiber-optic transmitters, quadrature amplitude modulation transmitters, optical switches, and CATV fiber amplifiers.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EMCORE (EMKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EMCORE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCORE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.