Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Given New C$43.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Empire (TSE:EMP.A) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC increased their target price on Empire from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. ATB Capital restated an outperform rating and issued a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Empire in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. TD Securities lowered Empire from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$45.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Empire from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Saturday, November 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$42.57.

Shares of EMP.A stock opened at C$36.88 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$35.38 and a 200 day moving average of C$35.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.32. The stock has a market cap of C$9.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.30. Empire has a twelve month low of C$23.88 and a twelve month high of C$40.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Empire’s payout ratio is currently 20.75%.

About Empire

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

