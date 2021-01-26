Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) (TSE:ERF) Given a C$7.00 Price Target by Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts

Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) has been assigned a C$7.00 price target by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 67.06% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) from C$4.50 to C$5.75 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. ATB Capital increased their price target on Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) from C$5.50 to C$6.25 in a report on Monday, January 11th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. TD Securities increased their price target on Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.95.

Get Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) alerts:

Shares of ERF traded down C$0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$4.19. The stock had a trading volume of 3,987,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,580,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of C$932.48 million and a P/E ratio of -0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.39. Enerplus Co. has a 12-month low of C$1.62 and a 12-month high of C$7.23.

Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$192.84 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enerplus Co. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.