EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enlink Midstream LLC is independent midstream energy. The Company is involved in natural gas gathering, treating, processing, transmission, distribution, supply and marketing, and crude oil marketing. Enlink Midstream LLC, formerly known as Crosstex Energy Inc., is based in headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

ENLC has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $1.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised EnLink Midstream from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.91.

Shares of NYSE:ENLC opened at $4.01 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.95 and a 200-day moving average of $3.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 3.62. EnLink Midstream has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $5.60.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. EnLink Midstream had a positive return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. The firm had revenue of $928.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.92 million. Equities research analysts forecast that EnLink Midstream will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.0938 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 271.43%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV boosted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV now owns 27,304 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 3,491 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in EnLink Midstream by 47.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 20,650 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in EnLink Midstream by 15.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 75,553 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. SL Advisors LLC increased its position in EnLink Midstream by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 88,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,113 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 12,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.77% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma Texas, Louisiana Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

