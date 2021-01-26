Entegris (ENTG) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $108.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of 55.69 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.15. Entegris has a 12 month low of $38.12 and a 12 month high of $114.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 16.58%.

In other Entegris news, SVP Stuart Tison sold 3,566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $268,626.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,971,102.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP William James Shaner sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total value of $307,458.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,199 shares in the company, valued at $2,499,236.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on ENTG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Entegris from $92.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Entegris in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Entegris from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.60.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

