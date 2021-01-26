Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Vantage Investment Partners LLC

Vantage Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 395,209 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,298 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $7,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EPD. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,617,928 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $138,418,000 after purchasing an additional 590,298 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 79.4% during the third quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 43,500 shares during the last quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.1% during the third quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 656,470 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,366,000 after buying an additional 31,685 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.0% during the third quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,727 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter valued at $1,471,000. 30.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 4,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.22 per share, for a total transaction of $76,880.00. Also, CEO Aj Teague purchased 5,025 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.07 per share, with a total value of $100,851.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,995,160 shares in the company, valued at $40,042,861.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 10,905 shares of company stock valued at $213,546. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

EPD stock opened at $21.12 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $27.49. The firm has a market cap of $46.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.38.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.79%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EPD. TheStreet raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

