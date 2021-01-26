Epstein & White Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Epstein & White Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 279,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,471 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 32.2% of Epstein & White Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Epstein & White Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $104,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Resource Planning Group purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $409,000. ONE Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $18,299,000. Fullen Financial Group purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $334,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 40,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,678,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 26.1% in the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 7,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $385.84 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $220.28 and a 52-week high of $386.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $374.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $349.93.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

