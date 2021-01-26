Epstein & White Financial LLC Sells 493 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Epstein & White Financial LLC reduced its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,589 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. Epstein & White Financial LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 136.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $90.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $112.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.38. The company has a market capitalization of $169.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.80, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $24.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVX. Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $108.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.88.

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,170. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

