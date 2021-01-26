Epstein & White Financial LLC Sells 526 Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Epstein & White Financial LLC cut its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. iShares California Muni Bond ETF makes up 2.8% of Epstein & White Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Epstein & White Financial LLC owned 0.54% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $9,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,741,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,647,000 after acquiring an additional 109,664 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 871,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,367,000 after acquiring an additional 13,543 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 37.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 420,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,218,000 after acquiring an additional 113,525 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 50.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 376,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,418,000 after acquiring an additional 126,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 205,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,846,000 after acquiring an additional 10,147 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA CMF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $62.93. The company had a trading volume of 93,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,372. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $53.00 and a twelve month high of $63.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.83 and its 200-day moving average is $62.57.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

